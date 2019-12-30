|
|
|District
|
|Maryland
|
|Virginia
|
|
Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line. Rush hour restrictions lifted.
|
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at New Carrollton, National Harbor and the P.G. Dept. of Corrections.
|
|HOV restrictions lifted on I-66 and I-395. Parking meters not enforced.
|
|
Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|
|No county collections. No collections in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station are closed.
|
|Regular collections in Fairfax. No collections in Arlington and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills are closed.
|
|
Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|
|Montgomery County ABC stores closed; open elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|
|Stores close at 6 p.m.
|
|
Schools
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|
Libraries
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|
Local government offices
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.