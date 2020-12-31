Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line. Rush-hour restrictions lifted.
|Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s County Dept. of Corrections.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|No collections. In Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, Friday pickups occur on Saturday. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer station closed.
|Regular collections in Fairfax County. No collections in Arlington and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria; pickups slide one day. Landfills are closed.
|Liquor stores
|Stores open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores closed; elsewhere open at owner’s discretion.
|Stores close at 6 p.m.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are cancelled.
●Ride On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.
●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omiride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.