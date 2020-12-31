closings

Closed everywhere

Banks: Most closed.

Federal government offices

Post offices: No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts: Closed except for adult arraignments, juvenile referrals in the District

Varied restrictions

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking No city parking enforcement except along D.C. Streetcar line. Rush-hour restrictions lifted. Meters not enforced in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor, New Carrollton lots and the Prince George’s County Dept. of Corrections. Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
Trash, recycling No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed. No collections. In Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s, Friday pickups occur on Saturday. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer station closed. Regular collections in Fairfax County. No collections in Arlington and the cities of Fairfax and Alexandria; pickups slide one day. Landfills are closed.
Liquor stores Stores open at owner’s discretion. Montgomery ABC stores closed; elsewhere open at owner’s discretion. Stores close at 6 p.m.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Closed. Closed. Closed.
Local government offices Closed. Closed. Closed.

Transportation services

●Metrorail runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are cancelled.

●Ride On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.

●ART is running Routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.

●CUE, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omiride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.

●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend/holiday schedule.