OPEN
|Banks
|Post offices
|Courts
|Most open; varying hours.
|Open with varying hours.
|Open in the District and Maryland. Closed in Virginia except the Fairfax Juvenile court and in Prince William.
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Regular city parking enforcement with additional ticketing along the D.C. Streetcar line until 2 a.m.
|Parking meters are enforced.
|Parking meters and HOV lanes enforced.
|Trash, recycling
|Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station open.
|Regular county collections. Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station closes at 3 p.m.
|Regular municipal collections. Landfills open.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Close at 5:30 p.m.
|Prince George’s closed. Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Howard and St. Mary’s close at 5 p.m. Montgomery close at 6 p.m.
|Closed in Fauquier and Loudoun. Arlington, Alexandria and Prince William close at 5 p.m.
|Local government offices
|Open.
|Open.
|Closed in Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fauquier and Loudoun. Open elsewhere.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. with off-peak fares after 7 p.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●RideOn, DASH, CUE, ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus have regular service.
●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.
●MARC is on an R schedule on all three lines.
●VRE is on an S schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is on an S schedule with Route 201 on a regular schedule.
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
Many services are suspended because of the partial government shutdown.