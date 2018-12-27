OPEN

Banks Post offices Courts Most open; varying hours. Open with varying hours. Open in the District and Maryland. Closed in Virginia except the Fairfax Juvenile court and in Prince William.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia Traffic, parking Regular city parking enforcement with additional ticketing along the D.C. Streetcar line until 2 a.m. Parking meters are enforced. Parking meters and HOV lanes enforced. Trash, recycling Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station open. Regular county collections. Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station closes at 3 p.m. Regular municipal collections. Landfills open. Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open. Schools Closed. Closed. Closed. Libraries Close at 5:30 p.m. Prince George’s closed. Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Howard and St. Mary’s close at 5 p.m. Montgomery close at 6 p.m. Closed in Fauquier and Loudoun. Arlington, Alexandria and Prince William close at 5 p.m. Local government offices Open. Open. Closed in Falls Church, City of Fairfax, Fauquier and Loudoun. Open elsewhere.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. with off-peak fares after 7 p.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●RideOn, DASH, CUE, ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus have regular service.

●Fairfax Connector is on a holiday weekday schedule.

●MARC is on an R schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is on an S schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is on an S schedule with Route 201 on a regular schedule.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Many services are suspended because of the partial government shutdown.