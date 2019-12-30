CLOSED OR CLOSING EARLY

Banks Post offices Courts
Most open; varying hours. Open with varying hours. Closed except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.

Federal, state and local offices are open.

VARIED RESTRICTIONS

District Maryland Virginia
Traffic, parking Regular city parking enforcement with additional ticketing along the D.C. Streetcar line until 2 a.m. Parking meters are enforced. Parking meters and HOV lanes enforced.
Trash, recycling Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station open. Regular county collections. Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station open. Regular collections. Landfills open.
Liquor stores Open at owner’s discretion. Open at owner’s discretion. Open.
Schools Closed. Closed. Closed.
Libraries Open until 5:30 p.m. Closed in Prince George’s. Open elsewhere until 5 p.m., except Montgomery, which closes at 6 p.m. Open until 5 p.m.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.

●DC Circulator service extended to 2 a.m. on three routes; Georgetown-Union Station, Rosslyn-Dupont Circle and Woodley Park-McPherson Square.

●RideOn, DASH, CUE, Fairfax Connector, ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus have regular service.

●MARC is on an R schedule on all three lines.

●VRE is on an S schedule.

●MTA Commuter Bus is on an S schedule.