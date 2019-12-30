CLOSED OR CLOSING EARLY
|
|
Banks
|
|
Post offices
|
|
Courts
|Most open; varying hours.
|Open with varying hours.
|Closed except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District.
Federal, state and local offices are open.
VARIED RESTRICTIONS
|
|
|District
|
|Maryland
|
|Virginia
|
|
Traffic, parking
|Regular city parking enforcement with additional ticketing along the D.C. Streetcar line until 2 a.m.
|
|Parking meters are enforced.
|
|Parking meters and HOV lanes enforced.
|
|
Trash, recycling
|Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station open.
|
|Regular county collections. Landfills open. Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|
|Regular collections. Landfills open.
|
|
Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|
|Open.
|
|
Schools
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|Closed.
|
|
Libraries
|Open until 5:30 p.m.
|
|Closed in Prince George’s. Open elsewhere until 5 p.m., except Montgomery, which closes at 6 p.m.
|
|Open until 5 p.m.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
●Metrorail has weekday service from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Metrobus is on a regular schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●DC Circulator service extended to 2 a.m. on three routes; Georgetown-Union Station, Rosslyn-Dupont Circle and Woodley Park-McPherson Square.
●RideOn, DASH, CUE, Fairfax Connector, ART, The Bus (Prince George’s), PRTC Omniride and Loudoun Bus have regular service.