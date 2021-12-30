New Year's Eve closings

Varied restrictions
|the District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|No city parking enforcement except along the D.C. Streetcar line. Rush hour restrictions lifted.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties except at National Harbor.
|Meters not enforced in Arlington and the city of Alexandria. HOV restrictions lifted.
|Trash, recycling
|Regular collections. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|Regular county collections but no bulk trash pickups in Prince George’s. In Howard, Saturday pickups in Historic Ellicott City are one day early. Landfills closed in Anne Arundel and Charles counties; open elsewhere but Howard closes at 2 p.m. Montgomery Transfer Station open.
|No collections in Fairfax City; regular municipal collections elsewhere. Landfills closed in Loudoun County and open in Fauquier and Prince William counties.
|Liquor stores
|Open at owner’s discretion.
|Montgomery ABC stores open until 6 p.m.; elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail runs from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.; last train varies by station. On the Red Line, the Rockville and Shady Grove stations are closed and serviced by shuttle buses. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess has regular service but subscription trips are canceled. For information, go to wmata.com.
●Ride On is on a Sunday schedule.
●ART, CUE, DASH, TheBus (Prince George’s), Loudoun Bus and PRTC OmniRide have regular service.
●Fairfax Connector is on a Saturday schedule.
●VRE is not running.
●MARC is running the Penn Line only on a Saturday schedule.
●MTA Commuter Bus is running Route 201 only on a weekend holiday schedule.
●●●The federal mask mandate has been extended and remains in effect until March 18 for all riders on public transportation.