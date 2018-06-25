ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has endorsed Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland.

The New York Democrat said Monday that Jealous “will proudly stand in defiance against (President) Donald Trump’s divisive agenda.”

Jealous is running in a crowded Democratic primary. Recent polls have shown he’s in a close race with Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Jealous has been getting endorsements from progressive Democrats on the national stage. They include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Baker has been endorsed by leading Maryland Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Steny Hoyer and Attorney General Brian Frosh.

Maryland’s primary is Tuesday. The winner will challenge popular Gov. Larry Hogan, who hopes to become the first Republican re-elected in heavily Democratic Maryland since 1954.

