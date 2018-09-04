MARYLAND

Pit bull apparently mauls, kills owner

A Howard County woman was apparently mauled to death by a pit bull she adopted last month, police said Tuesday.

On Monday, officers responded to a home on Tamar Drive and found Robin Conway, 64, dead in her backyard, Howard County police said.

A family member found Conway about 7:20 p.m. with the dog, which she had adopted from out of state two weeks ago, standing over her, police said in a statement. The family member tied the pit bull to a fence post and then called police.

The dog, which was barking and lunging on a leash when police arrived, was subdued by animal control officers and euthanized, according to the statement.

A necropsy will show whether the dog had rabies or other medical problems, police said. An autopsy is being performed on Conway.

No further information was available about where the dog was adopted from, according to police, and animal control officials had not previously responded to Conway’s address.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Police looking for lottery ticket thieves

Police said Tuesday that they are searching for four people who stole lottery tickets from a Montgomery County store before cashing in the winners.

On June 29, about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the Mike & Sons Sub Shop at 5404 Randolph Rd. in Rockville after an employee discovered a burglary, Montgomery County police said in a statement. An investigation showed someone forced entry into the restaurant through the roof between midnight and 9:30 a.m. before stealing cash and Maryland Lottery scratch-offs, the statement said.

Later that day, three people cashed some of the stolen lottery tickets at locations in Silver Spring and Wheaton, according to the statement. In August, additional tickets were cashed in at various locations in Montgomery County before a store refused to redeem a stolen ticket on Aug. 10 at a 7-Eleven in Adelphi in Prince George’s County.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Naval Academy signs off on ponytails

The U.S. Naval Academy is allowing female midshipmen to wear ponytails and other longer hairstyles.

The policy was announced during a Board of Visitors meeting Monday.

Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, announced the changes in July, saying they make the Navy more inclusive. The academy conducted its own review before accepting the changes.

The regulation allows braids and ponytails in service, working and physical training uniforms. The width or diameter of hair buns can’t extend beyond the width of the back of the head.

The academy is stipulating that ponytails cannot be seen from the front.

The class of 2022 is about 28 percent female.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

E-bikes coming to Capital Bikeshare

Starting Wednesday, Capital Bikeshare will have 80 e-bikes available throughout its system, officials with the District Department of Transportation said. The addition is part of an experiment to diversify its fleet of about 4,300 bikes at more than 500 stations in the Washington region.

E-bike regulations differ across the region. In the District and some of its suburbs, e-bikes are not permitted on trails and sidewalks. E-bikes are already available for rent in the District through JUMP. The Uber-owned company has been operating a dockless bike system in the city since last fall.

D.C. transportation officials said the e-bike pilot, known as Capital Bikeshare Plus, will run through November.

— Luz Lazo