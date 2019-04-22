Officers march down the street near Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore during a protest April 27, 2015, over Freddie Gray’s death in police custody. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Within weeks of the riots that ripped through Baltimore four years ago, the Maryland Transit Administration’s deputy police chief had pulled hours of dispatch records and compiled an email for colleagues — “RE: Mondawmin” — that outlined the earliest stages of the unrest in minute-by-minute detail.

Throughout the timeline, Lt. Col. Fred Damron Jr. interspersed raw, emotionless radio chatter with his own commentary — recasting details through a law enforcement lens and in light of the harrowing realities he believed they foreshadowed.

“At this point,” he wrote after three terse dispatches about youths throwing rocks, “it is clear and evident that this is an orchestrated attack as most of the rioters have backpacks on which contain bricks and other objects that are being thrown at police officers.”

Damron, whose perspective conflicts with what some community members have said for years, then outlined a rapid series of events — including a Baltimore police skirmish line forming through the middle of the busy Mondawmin bus loop, and larger and larger numbers of youths arriving on the Metro line below. His memo suggests that the shuttering of those transit services just as many high school students were being dismissed from school was unavoidable and necessary.

“Officers are in distress calling for additional assistance due to the onslaught of the attack,” Damron wrote.

The email was one of a handful of MTA records related to the April 2015 unrest that the Baltimore Sun obtained from the MTA last week. The agency continues to deny access to its surveillance footage from that day. Combined, the records — which also include a written account of what the withheld footage purportedly shows — provide new insights into one of the most controversial and consequential moments in modern Maryland history.

They also revive old questions.

The clashes at Mondawmin — on April 27, 2015, the day of 25-year-old Freddie Gray’s funeral — marked a turning point in the trajectory of Baltimore, which suffered tens of millions of dollars in damage and untold communal trauma from the fires and looting that followed. The riots brought international attention to the city.

Still, the origins of the clashes, spurred by frustration over Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody and more systemic police abuses over decades, have remained clouded.

Law enforcement officials have long maintained that their arrival at the busy transit hub that day — in force and in riot gear — was in good faith, part of an effort to protect property and lives in light of fliers circulating that morning calling for a so-called “purge” by the city’s frustrated youth.

Teachers and students at nearby Frederick Douglass High School, meanwhile, have argued that students were basically corralled into and then trapped within the conflict by police and transit officials who had no appreciation that diverting buses and closing the Metro line at Mondawmin would leave many students stranded.

The new documents, paired with new interviews with police, schools officials and others who were in Mondawmin that day, suggest that the police and the youths could both be right.

The files don’t provide definitive answers to some of the largest questions — such as who, specifically, shut down transit — but they do paint a fuller picture of what was occurring at the time.

That morning, students at Douglass were on edge — almost frenetic, multiple teachers said. They were sharing memes and fliers on their phones, from Facebook and Instagram, talking about a “purge” at Mondawmin around the time of dismissal. The term is a reference to a movie by the same name, in which crime is legal for a night.

“You could tell as soon as the kids came into the school that morning, it was different,” said Ebony McKiver, 38, who at the time was a government teacher at Douglass with a freshman son.

By early afternoon, many in the school had left already, some picked up by nervous parents who’d seen the fliers. The school system has said about 75 students walked out of the school about 3 p.m., an hour before dismissal, but teachers suggest that number was far smaller.

By then, the situation outside already was spiraling out of control, the records show.

Damron, in his recounting, wrote that MTA Police had been alerted to the “purge” memes by school police and had started coordinating a response, and “requesting assistance” from Baltimore police, earlier in the day. They had asked schools police Maj. Akil Hamm — now the schools police chief — about 1:30 p.m. to stagger school dismissal times that afternoon, another timeline shows, but that request was denied.

Hamm said it was denied by then-schools CEO Gregory Thornton, who concluded that there was too little notice.

By 2:45 p.m., police from the city, the MTA and the schools already were gathered at the Mondawmin Metro station for a roll call, with the Baltimore police officers in riot gear.

The first MTA dispatch about a rock being thrown came a minute later, at 2:46 p.m., according to Damron’s email. Within 10 minutes, Baltimore police had formed a skirmish line across the bus loop, blocking access to buses, even as more teenagers arrived by Metro to “join in the unrest,” Damron wrote.

At 3 p.m., a dispatch noted that the Metro station was being shut down, which Damron attributed to the growing number of people “participating in the riot” and “communication with commanders on the scene.”

It was around this time that schools officials have said the group from Douglass left the building.

McKiver said some of them wanted to check out what was going on. Others were just trying to get home. All of them, she said, walked into chaos and couldn’t get out.

McKiver’s son, Kahmal Cooper-Flight, now a 19-year-old freshman at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, briefly left the school with some friends before returning to go home with his mother.

“It was just a very unreal thing to be in the middle of,” he said.

For another half-hour after the Metro’s gates were closed, MTA officials tried to get some students and other patrons onto departing trains, Damron wrote, while attempting to block anyone already on the trains from getting off at Mondawmin. Some buses were still stopping at a nearby intersection.

But as the clashes intensified, even those options were halted.

“The decisions to close stations, bus service, light rail service and divert service from the areas of concern were not made in a vacuum,” Damron wrote in his analysis. “Those decisions were made with the best interest of public safety in mind by commanders on the scene and/or in their respective command centers.

“What should be clearly evident is that no part of the transit system was closed or diverted in any fashion until after the attack began by the rioters.”

Neither Damron nor other MTA officials were made available for an interview in recent days. But in a statement, MTA Police Chief John Gavrilis backed Damron’s assessment, saying that “the riots were underway with more rioters arriving by Metro before any transit services were shut down.”

Kevin Davis, who was a deputy commissioner with the Baltimore police at the time and saw much at Mondawmin unfold from the department’s Foxtrot helicopter, said there were clear communication breakdowns between agencies that day.

He thought the department should have better anticipated the potential for unrest and better coordinated with MTA and schools police to prevent large crowds of students and other young people from arriving at Mondawmin in the first place.

“We should have had a coordinated effort with the schools to either have kids shelter in place, or provide alternative transportation for those kids so they didn’t walk out into that gauntlet,” said Davis, who was named police commissioner three months after the unrest and served in that role until being fired in 2018, amid rising violent crime in the city.

Police and schools officials today say they’ve learned from 2015 and are better equipped now to avoid a repeat.

Matt Jablow, a Baltimore police spokesman, said the department is “constantly in touch with MTA Police and School Police to coordinate our efforts in the event of major incidents that could affect the transportation system and the safety of our children.”

Anne Fullerton, a schools spokeswoman, also noted close collaboration during emergencies — such as after the shooting of a staff member inside Douglass in February, when the school system worked with the MTA to ensure a safe, staggered dismissal for students.

McKiver, who still keeps ­images from the unrest on her cellphone, said there is a “dichotomy” in her thinking about that day.

She believes that police and transit officials were trying to control a dangerous situation, but also that the safety of students was poorly considered in their calculations, if not entirely disregarded.

“What did you expect to happen when you have hundreds of kids who are stranded in a small area with no place to go?” she said.