Mei Xiang, a female giant panda will either give birth or go into final stages of pseudopregnancy within a month, the Washington Zoo said. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The climactic stages appear to be approaching in what has long been one of Washington’s major civic dramas — the possible pregnancy of its female giant panda.

As indicated by body chemistry, the National Zoo said Thursday, Mei Xiang “will either give birth or experience the final stages of a pseudopregnancy within the next month.”

Artificial insemination on March 1 touched off the time of tense waiting that has traditionally been part of the delicate process of panda breeding.

Efforts to determine what is happening with Mei Xiang depend on ultrasound imaging, the zoo said. Twice-weekly tests have seen nothing yet.

Nevertheless, the tests familiarize her with the process, boosting chances that she will go along when it counts most, the zoo said. But she is not being forced, it added, and can abstain by walking away from the test site.