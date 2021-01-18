Winfield Hopkins V, who was in that first group, remembers thinking he was going to be giving up his Sundays, but the West Baltimore teen knew he needed extra academic support. He went on to graduate from Goucher College in 2018 and now works for Next One Up as its program director, helping those who came after him.

“We are small in terms of size but big in terms of impact,” said Hopkins, now 24.

In a city where advocates and policymakers are looking for ways to help young men in poverty navigate school and build futures, the little-known, highly individualized program has made its mark.

Next One Up brings together young men from grades seven through 12 from different schools for long-term mentoring and coaching in academics, athletics and social development. Since its start 11 years ago, it has grown steadily, now enrolling 125.

Every Sunday, the students meet for a three-class rotation: STEM, robotics and homework help. Then they play a sport of their choice. Since 2019, they have met at Gilman School in North Baltimore. They also are offered SAT preparation, college counseling and a five-week summer camp.

The program focuses on students who have attendance issues, have experienced trauma or need food, clothing or parental support. It started and stayed small for several years and has only 22 alumni, but it has recently expanded. Those alumni all graduated on time from high school, most to study at a two- or four-year college, and others to join the military or begin trade work.

“Not many people know about the great work that they do,” said Heather Darney, vice president of community relations for the Baltimore Ravens and executive director of the Ravens Foundation, which, as a charitable partner, gives annual financial support to Next One Up. The program also gets funding from other corporate and philanthropic donations.

Rachel Duden, program officer for education at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, which also supports Next One Up, called the group’s data around high school graduation and college matriculation impressive. “It is also clear how much they care for the young men in the program and their families,” she said.

The organization was founded by a former professional lacrosse player and U.S. history teacher, Matt Hanna.

In 2010, Baltimore’s high school graduation rate was 66 percent, compared with 86 percent statewide. Hanna, who taught at Baltimore’s Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, said he thought factors such as attendance rate and transportation needs were overlooked.

“There needed to be a program with support outside of school hours,” he said, “a plan to put [the students] in camps for extracurricular activities and create a workforce plan for their futures.”

Hanna, a New York native, remembered a high school friend and fellow athlete who had much potential. But he wound up sentenced to prison, while Hanna moved to Baltimore to study at Johns Hopkins University, where he captained the lacrosse team.

Hanna always wondered what would have happened if his friend had gotten more help. It inspired him to teach, he said. He also was energized by a poem by Marc Kelly Smith, called “Pull the Next One Up,” that urges those who succeed to pull up those behind them.

Letrey Bond, 19, joined the program as an eighth-grader in 2015. “I was shy at first, but I stuck with it, and now to this day, we all still talk to each other,” said Bond, a Bowie State University freshman.

“Once you’re in the program, you’re in it for life,” Bond said.

The application process includes writing an essay. Hanna also meets prospective students and their families in their homes.

Hanna strives to stay in touch with his former scholars, even after they graduate, “to connect with each other, provide resources and connections to help each other out,” he said.

Sometimes those resources are financial, such as helping to pay for rent or some college costs.

One alum, Kevin Porter, 21, said Next One Up put up the deposit when he was accepted to Colgate University. He said the group helped him take control of his life.

Hanna and his team are now working to launch a program for young women in the city.

— Baltimore Sun