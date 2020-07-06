Cabib has been making films for 30 years. In 2014, she was at a Historical Society of Washington conference when she picked up a brochure. Printed in it was a cubist streetscape: rowhouses, leafless trees, a set of stairs leading to a porch. What drew Cabib in was that it was unmistakably a Washington scene.

AD

“I thought it was really beautiful,” she said. “I became so intrigued by that painting, I started doing some research.”

AD

Cabib learned that the artist was a woman named Hilda Wilkinson Brown, who died in 1981. Brown had no children, but Cabib contacted a niece, Lilian Thomas Burwell, who turned out to be the late artist’s biggest booster.

“She was just thrilled to hear that I was interested in doing a piece about her aunt,” Cabib said.

And Cabib was thrilled to hear that Burwell was herself a Washington artist, one who owed her career to her aunt.

Brown was born in Washington in 1894. She was a graduate of M Street High School, one of the country’s first public high schools for African American students. She went to Cooper Union in New York City and studied at the National Academy of Design.

AD

In the 1920s, Brown created artwork for the Crisis, the NAACP magazine edited by W.E.B. Du Bois. She also drew for the Brownies’ Book, a monthly magazine that, its founders explained, was “designed for all children, but especially for ours.”

AD

The richly illustrated Brownies’ Book supported the notion that black children should be able to see themselves represented in the things they read.

In 1923, Brown joined the art faculty at Miner Normal School, which trained teachers for the District. She and her husband, physician Schley Brown, moved to LeDroit Park, the formerly whites-only neighborhood near Howard University. She captured the area in paintings such as the one that so captivated Cabib, titled “Third and Rhode Island” and now in the collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

AD

It was hard for African American artists to crack the established museum world, but Brown and others found a home at the Barnett-Aden Gallery. Housed in a private residence at 127 Randolph Pl. NW, the gallery exhibited the works of such artists as Jacob Lawrence and Romare Bearden. David Driskell, the artist and art historian who died in April, worked at the gallery when he was a student.

AD

This was the milieu in which Brown was steeped when her niece Lilian’s family relocated to the District from New York City. For Lilian Thomas Burwell, born in 1927, the move south introduced her to a city more segregated than the one she’d left. Drilled into her at prestigious Dunbar High, which she entered as a junior, was the message that she would have to be twice as good for half the credit.

What Burwell was good at was art. In 1944, she received a partial scholarship to the Pratt Institute in New York. Her aunt and uncle paid the balance of her tuition and bought her books and art supplies.

AD

Said Cabib: “Aunt Hilda had convinced Lilian’s parents to have Lilian study art and to be an educator as well.”

Burwell taught art in D.C. public schools, retiring from Duke Ellington School for the Arts in 1980. She created art, too, exhibiting her work at such places as the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Anacostia Community Museum.

AD

“She became a very different type of artist from her aunt, an abstract expressionist,” said Cabib.

Burwell broke away from two dimensions, carving organic shapes from wood, covering them with canvas, laying on colors and adding plexiglass.

At 93, Burwell lives in Highland Beach, Md., a Chesapeake Bay resort founded in 1893 by African Americans. In the film, she demonstrates for Cabib some of her techniques, fearlessly wielding a jigsaw.

AD

Cabib hopes her documentary will spur interest in two artists who “excelled in a society where African Americans were discriminated against, where they had to attend separate schools, where they weren’t given the opportunities that white people were given.”

In addition to Tuesday evening’s broadcast, WHUT will show “Kindred Spirits” at 9:30 p.m. on July 16 and 5:30 p.m. on July 19. On July 23 at 6:30 p.m., there will be an online discussion hosted by the Charles Sumner School Museum and Archives. For more information on the film, visit kindredspiritsfilm.com.

AD