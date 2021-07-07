I have been a journalist for nearly 20 years and have learned to advocate for myself and others. But early in my career, when I went from one newspaper job to another, I was told that my salary would remain the same. I knew that felt wrong and that other people would have pushed for an increase or a signing bonus. I also knew that I was expected to feel grateful for the opportunity. So, I accepted the job, packed up my life and moved to a new city, feeling grateful for the opportunity and chastising myself for not asking for even a tiny, ego-preserving salary bump.