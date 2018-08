CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Virginia judge decided not to impose any active prison time for a 19-year-old man who prosecutors say tied up a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that in January, Chesterfield Circuit Judge T.J. Hauler sentenced Logan Osborn to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended. But in January and again Wednesday, Hauler stayed execution of the two-year active term, noting that guidelines called for no incarceration.

Osborn pleaded guilty to having carnal knowledge of the girl in an agreement in which prosecutors wouldn’t pursue a forcible sodomy indictment.

Prosecutors say Osborn forced himself on the girl on a walk after attending a school play.

Osborn’s attorney says it was consensual, but prosecutor Erin Barr says at 14, the girl couldn’t legally consent to sex.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.