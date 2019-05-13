SUFFOLK, Va. — Officials say that a tornado has damaged at least 34 homes and businesses in the southeastern Virginia city of Suffolk. But there have been no reports of injuries.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the twister lasted for a few minutes but traveled roughly two miles on Saturday evening. Its winds ranged from 85 mph to 90 mph.

Suffolk spokeswoman Diana Klink said it was the last tornado to touch down in Suffolk since April 2008. That tornado’s path spanned five miles, injured 200 people and caused more than $20 million in damage.

Still, Klink said, “our heart goes out to everyone affected.”

The city is still in the process of estimating the cost of the damage. Crews were out all weekend cleaning up debris and meeting with homeowners.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

