The Facebook post, which has since been deleted, lambasted patrons for reporting the restaurant to authorities and told them not to dine there if they felt uncomfortable.

“Let me very clear,” the post stated. “My staff will not wear face masks while working here at the Grille.”

AD

On Sunday, the restaurant posted on Facebook that it would be closed from July 5. It said it plans “hopefully” to reopen on Thursday, adding that “complaints regarding our limited hours of service” should be directed to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

AD

The post received more than 700 comments, the majority of which were critical of the restaurant.

“Hopefully not reopening ever!” one user wrote. “Since you’re explicitly putting your customers and staff in danger by refusing to wear masks. Horrible mindset in this challenging time.”

Calls to the Grille at Flower Hill were not answered on Monday morning, and inquiries via email were not returned.

AD

Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman, did not immediately confirm whether the Maryland health department had directed the restaurant to close, but noted that the governor’s latest executive order on reopening states explicitly that all staff at food establishments must wear face coverings. A person who knowingly violates the order may face up to a year in prison, $5,000 in fines or both.

Mary Anderson, spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Health Department, also did not immediately confirm whether the county directed the Grille to close, but said that the county requires restaurant employees to wear face coverings.

AD

It is also mandatory for restaurant patrons above the age of 2 to wear face coverings whenever they are not seated at a table or bar, she added.

AD