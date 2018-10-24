Bummer.

The sole winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery was in South Carolina, but at least three people in D.C. and Virginia have more money in their pocket after the Tuesday night drawing.

Officials said the winner in South Carolina matched all six numbers in the second-biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and there were dozens who won smaller prizes. Two $1 million tickets were sold in Virginia and another was sold in the District. It wasn’t immediately known where those tickets were bought.

The winner in South Carolina hasn’t been announced, and may never be known publicly, because it is one of the few states that allows those who win to remain anonymous. If the winner chooses to take the lump sum, it will be $878 million, according to lottery officials.

The other $1 million tickets were sold in 16 states. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.



A customer displays $200 worth of Mega Millions tickets he bought at a store in Oklahoma City. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The record set for a jackpot was $1.586 for a Powerball game, shared by three winners in January 2016.

There was a fervor of ticket purchases over the past few days as the jackpot grew. In Virginia, officials said, there were about 12,700 tickets sold per minute at the height of sales.

The lottery has changed how big the Mega Millions jackpots get by increasing ticket prices to $2 and adjusting the formula to make it easier to win smaller prizes but harder to win the big pot.