A company spokesperson did not respond to calls and e-mails seeking comment on the status of the Preakness.
Shortly after the Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said he and Jockey Club officials were discussing a corresponding move to September for the Preakness. But Hogan has not commented on the race since then.
“We are in regular discussions with The Stronach Group about plans for the Preakness, but there are no updates at this time,” the governor’s spokesman, Mike Ricci, said Friday.
