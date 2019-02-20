A snow truck gets ready on Wednesday for the potential of snow in Northern Virginia. (VDOT)

The D.C. region awoke Wednesday morning to some light snow falling, with the federal government and dozens of schools closed, as the area prepared for what forecasters have said will be a rough winter storm of snow and freezing rain.

For the early morning, there were few reports of snow in parts of Virginia — Fredericksburg, Oakton and Warrenton — with most of it melting as soon as it hit the roads.

By 6:30 a.m., there were reports of light snow falling in downtown Washington. Some was sticking on grass but not on sidewalks or streets. In Fauquier County, there was a report that two inches of snow had fallen.

There were no major incidents on any of the big commuter routes in the region. And very few vehicles were on the road, as many school districts, the federal government and many local governments, including the District, were closed for the day.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang lowered its prediction of snowfall for the area around the District to between two and four inches and between three and six inches for areas west and north. Forecasters said they expect the heavier snow to come later in the morning and create dangerous road conditions.

The snow is expected to change to a wintry mix and then rain.

Overnight and early Wednesday morning, crews put down loads of salt and brine on area roadways in anticipation of snow and freezing rain.

In Northern Virginia, transportation officials said crews were “staged and ready to treat the roads when the snow starts.” They and other major police and transportation agencies reminded drivers to stay off the roads so crews could treat them.

Maryland transportation officials said they have more than 2,200 pieces of equipment out treating area roadways and had received reports of some heavy snow starting to fall just before 6 a.m. in parts of Western Maryland.

The D.C. area weather is part of a snowstorm system that is hitting more than 200 million people across the country with wintry weather. There were reports of major crashes in Kansas City, Mo. And in Pennsylvania, there were warnings that some major roadways would be closed.

Nationwide, more than 1,400 flights have been delayed or canceled, according to FlightAware.com. At the three D.C.-area airports, roughly 360 flights have been impacted.

Just before 6 a.m., Reagan Airport said on Twitter that customers should check with their airlines, as many flights have been delayed or canceled.

Metro said its bus system is running on a “severe snow plan” for the day, which means it will essentially operate only on major roads and streets. Metro rail is running its trains every 12 minutes so equipment to do de-icing can run in between trains that carry passengers.

Virginia Railway Express canceled its commuter train service, and MARC is running on an R schedule, so commuters will see limited service. Maryland also canceled its commuter bus service for Wednesday.

