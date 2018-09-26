BALTIMORE — Baltimore school officials say two students brought guns to school and that one gun was fired in a restroom.

News outlets report no one was hurt when the gun was fired at the Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle School bathroom Wednesday.

Principal Benjamin Crandall says the gun was fired while the students were playing and the weapons weren’t used to threaten anyone.

After hearing the shot, school staff went to the bathroom and found a shell casing. A Baltimore City Public Schools statement says the school was placed on lockdown and police detained the two unidentified students, confiscating their guns.

It is unclear how old the students are.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster says the school plans to assess security to determine its next steps.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.