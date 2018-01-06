Saturday appeared to be the coldest day in the nation’s capital in at least two years. Friday was cold, but Saturday was colder. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

In all the eventful days of the past two years, Washington has never had one like Saturday, based on the bitter and chilling tale told by the thermometer.

The low temperature of 11 degrees at 8:10 a.m. in the morning at Reagan National Airport was lower than any reading there since at least Jan. 1, 2016.

The high was 21 degrees. Not in the past two years had Washington coped with a day on which the mercury failed to rise above that.

The day’s average temperature was a shivery 16 degrees. The nation’s capital can be cold, and winter comfort here is not assured. But not a single day in the past two years had offered an average temperature further below freezing.

Of course, none of those readings took account of the wind, which only made things worse.