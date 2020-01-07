“We called her Aunt Bea,” Marsha said.

When Aunt Bea’s husband died, she used some of the inheritance to buy herself a diamond ring: two carats, which is nothing to sneeze at. When Aunt Bea died in 1999, she left the ring to Marsha.

“I wore it every day on my left little finger,” said Marsha, who is 79 and lives in Arlington County. “It’s a valuable diamond ring that I lost on the street in Alexandria and never expected to see again.”

Marsha wore Aunt Bea’s ring with what’s called a ring jacket, a second, simpler ring that slots around the diamond ring. About six weeks ago, Marsha was shopping at an antique store in Alexandria. She had removed both rings to try on jewelry and thinks she didn’t put them back on securely.

All Marsha knows is when she got back to her car, she had only the ring jacket on her little finger. She figured Aunt Bea’s diamond ring had dropped off in the street.

Not long after that, a man showed up at First Cash Pawn’s Alexandria location. He’d found a diamond ring.

This is not so unusual. Finders keepers is a time-honored principal. It turns out there are modern-day prospectors out there, their eyes glued to the sidewalks, hoping for treasure in plain sight.

Said Mary the gemologist: “We have people that go out at 2 or 3 in the morning and walk around Clarendon and find broken pieces of jewelry and gold and come in and say, ‘I hope this is worth something.’ ”

First Cash Pawn paid the man for the ring.

Frankly, it was not the most perfect diamond. It had a yellow tint. The coloration made Mary, 54, a Gemological Institute of America-certified expert, grade its color as an M, about in the middle of the scale that runs from clear to cloudy. When Mary removed the diamond from its setting so it could be cleaned, she saw there was a flaw: a chip on the girdle.

But two carats is two carats. Someone would buy that ring. It awaited a new owner — and the end of the two-week police hold during which items may not be sold, lest they turn out to have been stolen.

Meanwhile, Marsha went to the First Cash location on Lee Highway in Arlington to look for a new ring. There was no way she could afford to replace Aunt Bea’s ring. She was hoping to find a fake: a two-carat cubic zirconium.

She explained to Mary that she’d lost her old ring. Mary asked whether it could have been stolen. (No, Marsha said.) Mary asked Marsha to describe the diamond.

Marsha said she could do better than that. She had a written appraisal of the ring her aunt had done. It mentioned the yellowish color.

It dawned on Mary that this diamond sounded familiar.

“No two diamonds in the world are the same,” Mary said. “They are like fingerprints.”

Dennis Norris, the First Cash manager, had the ring brought over from the Alexandria store. When Mary put it on Marsha’s finger, he said, “Is that your diamond?”

Marsha looked at it, then said, “I’ll be honest. I don’t know.”

To the untrained eye, a diamond is a diamond is a diamond.

“But,” Marsha said, “I do remember that a jeweler told me it has a chip.”

That cinched it: This was the missing ring. Mary wrote up a symbolic receipt for the ring for one penny and had Marsha sign it.

One of Marsha’s friends later said she’d been had. There must have been some switcheroo. Who just hands over a valuable diamond ring? So Marsha took the ring to a high-end jeweler, along with her aunt’s appraisal describing it.

“I don’t want to know what it’s worth,” Marsha told the jeweler. “I simply want to know if this diamond on my finger is the one described in this letter.”

The jeweler looked at the report, examined the ring and said, “As far as I can tell, this is absolutely the same stone.’ ”

Marsha and Mary marvel at the turn of events that reunited the ring with its owner.

“People don’t want to believe there is some goodness in this world,” Mary said. “I told Marsha: ‘The crystal found its way home to you.’ ”

