Later, she saw that child grow into a woman who used her own story to try to help others. As an organizer with the DecrimNow campaign, Nona called on D.C. lawmakers to decriminalize sex work. And in a 2019 story in Truthout, a nonprofit news organization, she shared how, at 15, she stood on K Street and started selling sex to survive. In that article, she expressed hope that she wouldn’t have to do that work again but also said, “I’ll do what I have to do.”