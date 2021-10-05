When Bree Jones was a financial analyst in New York City, her visits home to nearby New Rochelle, N.Y., distressed her. Neighborhoods were changing fast, displacing many who had lived there for decades, Jones said. Luxury apartment buildings were popping up where homeowners and renters scraped by. She organized a group of concerned citizens to pressure the developer and the city government to keep some of the buildings’ units affordable, but it was too late.