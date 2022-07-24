Nonprofit works to plant nut trees across Frederick County

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MYERSVILLE, Md. — When Jane Dennison and her father purchased a 21-acre farm near Myersville back in 2016, they weren’t exactly sure what they wanted to do with it. Dennison, a chemist, was looking for a way to educate the public on sustainable agriculture. Her father was the one who had instilled that passion in her, she said. Together, they had planned to make the vision a reality.

But Dennison’s dad died early on in the project. He never got to move into the farmhouse with Jane, and he never got to witness the organization his daughter would launch.

Dennison — now the executive director of SilvoCulture, a nonprofit on a mission to plant 1 million nut trees across the mid-Atlantic — smiled as she looked around at a group of roughly 30 people who had come to tour her farm recently. She thought about her father.

“He would be so delighted to see what’s happening here,” Dennison said.

Founded in 2019, SilvoCulture is headquartered on Middle Creek Farm along Route 40. The organization is working to plant nut trees throughout Frederick County and beyond, and the Myersville-area property is its laboratory: a sprawling, hilly site covered in chestnut, hazelnut and apple orchards.

“Food forests,” like the one beginning to grow on Dennison’s property, are great for the environment and the economy, she said.

The food-producing trees on Middle Creek Farm are perennial, meaning they stay alive year-round and don’t require annual planting. It can take up to three to five years for a chestnut orchard to bear; once it’s fully mature, a farmer can get decades out of the crops.

Chestnuts can sell for up to $15 per pound, Dennison said, meaning a 10-acre orchard could support an entire family.

More than two dozen people came to tour Middle Creek Farm one recent Sunday and hear about SilvoCulture’s planting techniques and philosophy. Some were amateur growers with backyard vegetable plots or city-dwellers with rooftop gardens. Others owned acres of forested land or entire farms.

They were all interested in permaculture, an approach to land management that aims to mimic systems observed in the natural world.

“The idea is just to work with nature rather than against nature,” said Eric Joseph Lewis, who led the tour.

New saplings and young trees blend seamlessly into the fields at Middle Creek Farm, where the grasses grow tall and native wildflowers encroach on the narrow walking paths. Guests meandered up the hillside through the oppressive July humidity, many of them scribbling in notebooks.

Lewis spent time answering questions about the crops, extolling their potential ecological and economic benefits.

“Hazelnuts excite the bejesus out of me,” he said at one point, looking down at tiny saplings.

Tisha Washington traveled from her home near Ashton for the tour to learn more about holistic gardening. She has a small backyard and grows vegetables in a community garden.

“This idea of permaculture, with a lot of perennials, things that come back — less work, more output,” Washington said. “It’s really intriguing.”

Dick Bittner, manager at Fox Haven Farm in Jefferson, said he recently helped install a 28-acre food forest on the property. At 86, he said happily, he was “still truckin’,” and considering adding another 35 acres of fruit and nut trees.

“I’m here to learn anything I can get out of you, fella,” he said to Lewis.

SilvoCulture works to connect landowners and farmers to encourage nut tree planting. The group also pursues grant and investor funding to help smaller operations cover the costs of installing orchards. Soon, they hope to have a nursery.

The nonprofit recently partnered with the town of Myersville to plant a small food forest just across the street from Doubs Meadow Park. Once it’s mature, the community will be able to harvest chestnuts, persimmons, hazelnuts, plums and more.

The group is also working to revitalize a 60-year-old chestnut orchard near Frederick.

As guests listened to Lewis describe the benefits of chestnut trees, Dennison looked across the valley to a neighboring property, where a big house stood on acres of striped, manicured lawns.

“It bothers me. That big, huge space is just being mowed,” she said. “I would love for them to start thinking about what they could do with it.”

