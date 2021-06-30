It describes the media exposing insurance companies in the 1990s for excluding African Americans between the 1940s and 1960s from the full range of options, usually offering them only burial insurance, which lapsed most of the time and resulted in no payouts. Lawsuits had been launched, the report says, when the Wall Street Journal published an article that pushed two African American sisters in their 60s to take action. The report describes the article as saying that “John Hancock’s life insurance unit had said that none of its Black policyholders are affected by the race-based underwriting challenged in the suits because, before 1960, it did not allow its agents to market to African Americans.”