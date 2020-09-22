Norfolk State is a historically Black university. It will be the first time the school in Norfolk hosts a live U.S. senatorial debate on its campus.
The 90-minute debate will be invite-only and will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the debate will stream live at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 on WAVY.com and on WAVY-TV 10′s Facebook Live channel.
The debate will also be available on the university’s radio station, WNSB-FM 91.1. The debate will be recorded and air at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 on WAVY-TV 10.
The first debate between the two candidates is scheduled for Wednesday. It will air on NBC4 and NBCWashington.com at 7 p.m.
The third debate is slated for Oct. 13 in Richmond.
