The school board planned to discuss the names during a session next month, WVEC-TV reported.
Gabriel said the names should be changed out of respect for black students who attend the schools. Black students make up more than half of the population at Maury, 95% of student body at Ruffner and just under a third of the population at Taylor, according to The Virginian-Pilot.
Norfolk was found to have more schools named for Confederates than any locality in the state, the newspaper said.
During the Wednesday meeting, the board also endorsed a resolution against racism in education and voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees, news outlets said.
