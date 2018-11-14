THE DISTRICT

Water pressure is back at D.C. jail housing

Water pressure that had been low for the past several days has been restored at the District’s Department of Corrections facility in Southeast Washington, according to a statement from the agency.

“Normal operations have resumed,” the statement said.

Problems with the water pressure first publicly surfaced Monday. They affected the Correctional Treatment Facility, which mainly houses women awaiting trial or sentencing, or who have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes.

The treatment facility is in the 1900 block of E Street SE, a block from the Central Detention Facility, known as the D.C. jail, which is on D Street Southeast. That facility was not affected, officials said.

The restoration was completed Tuesday evening, said Keena Blackmon, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Corrections.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian is struck and killed in Waldorf

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday by an SUV along a busy highway in Waldorf, officials said.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 5 near Trotter Road in Charles County.

An initial investigation found that the pedestrian was walking in the road and was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV4. Maryland State Police said the pedestrian had “entered the travel path of the Toyota” and it was not clear why.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 49-year-old driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and declined treatment.

Several crashes involving pedestrians have occurred over recent days in Maryland and Virginia.

A husband and wife in their 80s were struck Tuesday in St. Mary’s County. Another pedestrian was killed and several others were hurt after they were struck by vehicles throughout the D.C. region as rain fell Monday.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

One man dies; another is in custody

A 27-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after an incident that authorities are classifying as a homicide.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Charing Cross Road outside the Capital Beltway in the Merrifield area.

Fairfax County Police said the victim — later identified as Oscar D. Diaz Fuentes, 27 — was taken to a hospital with a stab wound and was pronounced dead.

Police said both men lived in an apartment along with three children and other adults. Authorities said it was not immediately known whether the children or others witnessed the incident.

Second Lt. Eric Ivancic of the Fairfax County Police Department said that when police arrived, they found a man — later identified as Jose Adalberto Vasquez Hernandez, 36 — in front of the apartment with a knife. He said there was “some kind of altercation between the two” but did not disclose what it involved. He was taken into custody.

Police said Hernandez is the boyfriend of Fuentes’s mother.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Cargo rocket has to wait a day for launch

The planned launch of an unmanned cargo rocket from Virginia to the International Space Station has been rescheduled because of bad weather.

NASA says the launch is now set for 4:23 a.m. on Friday. Blastoff was originally scheduled for early Thursday.

The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft is scheduled to lift off from Wallops Island along the Eastern Shore.

One of the science experiments onboard will explore how the universe formed from stardust.

— Associated Press