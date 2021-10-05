What really irritated NBers is when I said the neighborhood’s name was created by developers, more eager to have the cachet of Bethesda than of Rockville. These readers point out that it isn’t Rockville, not in a legal way. That area may always be part of the “greater Rockville” of my memory, but there is an actual incorporated Rockville, and the intersection of Rockville Pike (emphasis added) and Nicholson Lane isn’t in it.