The state performed more than 5,800 tests on Thursday, more than double the 2,600 per day Virginia was averaging just over a week ago. Northam has set a goal of reaching 10,000 tests per day to get a better handle on the scope of the pandemic.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for a sick person to get a test in a setting that they trust,” Northam said.

The state has contracted with two private labs in Virginia and another in North Carolina to increase testing capacity by 3,000 tests per day, said Karen Remley, the former state health commissioner whom Northam appointed to head a testing task force.

Pressure is mounting for Northam to loosen the state’s restrictions aimed at slowing the disease’s spread, with unemployment soaring and the state facing some $3 billion in costs and lost revenue tied to the pandemic. His order closing most nonessential businesses is set to expire May 8, and Northam said Friday that he will have guidance Monday on whether he intends to extend the ban.

“We are still working on a blueprint,” he said, pointing out that he has begun loosening some restrictions. As of Friday, Northam had lifted a ban on non-emergency procedures for doctors, dentists and veterinarians.

But the slow pace and late increase of testing has become a political issue in Virginia after weeks of relative unity in the face of the pandemic.

“We’re pleased to see the number of tests being conducted in Virginia increase today, but the delays to date are inexcusable,” House minority leader Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said Friday in an emailed statement. “Virginia is home to some of the finest minds and institutions and we have the resources necessary to be a leader in fighting COVID-19. Lives and livelihoods are at risk every day we don’t have a good picture of the COVID-19 footprint in our communities. We can and must do better.”

Virginia has now logged 16,901 cases of covid-19 and 581 deaths from the disease.

As of Friday, Virginia had reported conducting 105,648 total tests for the coronavirus. The state had previously counted the total number of people tested, rather than the total number of tests administered. Friday’s numbers now include tests that have been administered to the same patient over the course of infection.

About an extra 10,000 tests show up now because of the change in methodology. Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the state decided to make the change to better reflect the resources consumed by testing. A patient might be tested four or more times during the course of an illness. Each test consumes swabs, reagents and PPE, even if it’s all in the service of one patient.

Still, out of a population of more than 8.5 million, the total test numbers reported by Virginia Friday are just a little more than 1,200 tests per million residents. Maryland, with a population of just over 6 million, had reported 120,983 total tests — or more than 2,000 per million residents.

State officials have blamed a variety of factors for the situation.

In the early days of the crisis, Virginia — like most states — had little capacity for testing and faced severe shortages of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that health care providers needed to interact with potentially infected patients.

To make the most of scarce resources, the state issued strict guidelines for who should be tested: people who showed symptoms after being in contact with someone known to be infected; someone with pneumonia and coronavirus symptoms; and nursing home residents with symptoms who tested negative for other possible ailments.

The state lab was slow to build capacity for handling the demand for testing, at first able to process only 400 to 500 total tests. Today, the lab handles several times that amount per day. Private and hospital-based labs began building capacity, but had much longer turnaround times for test results — in some cases, as long as eight days.

Faced with those limitations, and short on gear to protect themselves, doctors sometimes told patients with symptoms to stay home and self-quarantine rather than test them for a disease that still has no set treatment, state officials said.

In recent weeks, the state has obtained more PPE and built up a far greater testing capacity. On Friday, Northam announced that the federal government was helping Virginia get three devices for sanitizing PPE, allowing each face mask to be reused up to 20 times. Once the devices are up and running next week in various parts of the state, they can decontaminate up to 240,000 masks per day, Northam said.

As resources began to build, Northam loosened testing criteria in mid-April — still prioritizing people showing symptoms, but also including those over age 65, health care providers and first-responders, people in hospitals, newborn babies whose mothers tested positive, those who work or live in group-care facilities and the uninsured.

But officials said many health care providers were slow to change their habits, so state health commissioner Norman Oliver issued a letter on April 20 reminding clinicians to loosen their testing criteria.

The state put a particular emphasis on getting testing done at long-term care facilities, which account for more than half the outbreaks in the state. At some facilities with particular problems — such as the Canterbury rehabilitation facility outside Richmond, where 50 residents have died of coronavirus — the state tested everyone, whether they showed symptoms or not.

Though Maryland has moved this week to a policy of testing everyone in all long-term care facilities, Virginia prioritizes facilities that have reported an outbreak.

One stumbling block has been getting a handle on how much testing can be done by private labs, state officials said. “It’s not a real clear picture on the potential capacity,” said Michael Keatts, northwest regional emergency coordinator for the Office of Emergency Preparedness at the Virginia Department of Health.

Several private labs in Virginia have complained that they’re not being fully utilized. The state lab continues to handle about a third of all testing in Virginia — far more than in Maryland, where that state’s lab handles about 11 percent of total testing.

Another problem cited by Northam is the state’s difficulty getting enough gear used in testing — specifically, cotton swabs for conducting the tests and chemical reagents for stabilizing the test materials until they can be processed.

Remley said Friday that the state is making progress in solving those issues.