The state is matching the grant with $2 million from revenue generated by so-called “gray machines” that look and play like slot machines and have proliferated in bars and convenience stores in recent years.
The money will go to the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia, which oversees regional legal aid programs geared toward providing legal services to the poor.
Lawmakers are currently considering a proposal by Northam to ban evictions until May.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.