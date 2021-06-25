According to a biography provided by Northam’s office, Reynolds has worked as an attorney for a number of state agencies, including serving as legal counsel for the Department of Social Services and the Office of Children’s Services. He has also represented both parents and children in child welfare and family law cases.
“I am honored to serve in this inaugural role,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I was drawn to this position because I know how much of an impact it can make.”
In 2018, the state’s legislative watchdog agency recommended creating an ombudsman’s office to help fix problems in the foster care system, according to the Roanoke Times.