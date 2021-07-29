Lawmakers will take up the budget when they convene in Richmond next week.
A second proposal Northam outlined later Thursday in a news release calls for $114 million in state and federal funding for what his office called public safety initiatives. Among them is $62 million in “hazard pay for local and state law enforcement and correctional officers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release said.
The governor has been announcing components of his $4.3 billion budget proposal throughout the week. The bill itself was not yet publicly available for review.
Northam’s administration worked with Democratic legislative leaders in crafting the plans, which has led to complaints from Republicans who say the process has been lacking in transparency.