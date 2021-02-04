“People across our Commonwealth are facing tremendous challenges, and they expect their elected officials to deliver results. I look forward to continuing our work together to move Virginia forward,” Northam said in a statement.
House and Senate Republican leaders previously said that given the lengthy special session that took place last year, during which lawmakers approved a new state budget and passed a host of major new criminal justice reforms, 30 days should have been sufficient to complete this year’s work.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.