On Monday, the state announced 989 new coronavirus infections, 719 of them clustered in the suburbs bordering the District.

AD

“We feel that we’re in a place where we can safely go into phase one in most areas of Virginia — obviously Northern Virginia is the exception,” Northam said. “The metrics look a bit different in Northern Virginia than they do in the rest of the state.”

AD

The governor said he is reassured that the percentage of new infections is trending downward for the rest of the state even as Virginia ramps up higher levels of testing, reaching 9,800 tests given Sunday on the way to a daily goal of 10,000.

There were some other hopeful signs in the District, Maryland and Virginia as well.

The three jurisdictions collectively reported 55 covid-19 deaths on Monday, one more than Sunday but the second lowest tally in two weeks. A total of 2,861 people have died from the disease in the region so far.

AD

There were 1,892 new covid-19 infections, bringing the total for the greater Washington region to 64,832.

Virginia reported 11 new fatalities, continuing a three-day streak of decreasing deaths per day.

The state’s 989 new infections was the,second-highest reported on a single day since the pandemic began, raising its case count past 25,000. Northam said the uptick was due in part to an increase in testing.

AD

The percent of positive tests — an important metric as states consider reopening — has declined from its peak of 22 percent in mid April to about 15 percent, according to charts Northam presented. Average hospitalizations in the state continued to decline slightly.

AD

About a quarter of all tests administered in Northern Virginia come back positive, Northam said, versus a 10 percent positivity rate in the rest of the state. Hospitalization rates are higher in Northern Virginia as well.

In Maryland, where Gov. Larry Hogan relaxed some restrictions last week, there were 786 new cases Monday, the lowest number in five days. The number of hospitalized patients declined to 1,544 on Monday, continuing a five-day decline.

But the state recorded 39 new deaths — nine more than a day earlier — including six each in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and one in Wicomico County, where a poultry plant has sustained a significant outbreak of the virus. And the percent of total tests that have come back positive rose over the past week, from 19 to 20 percent.

The District reported 117 new coronavirus cases and five deaths Monday, tied for the lowest number of fatalities in the capital in more than three weeks (in general, reporting of deaths in all three jurisdictions tends to be lowest on Sundays and Mondays). The capital’s cumulative positivity rate is just shy of 22 percent and has been declining slightly.

D.C. officials on Monday unveiled a new makeshift hospital overflow center at the downtown Walter E. Washington Convention Center that will be able to treat nearly 500 covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, preserving hospital space for those who need to be in intensive care or on ventilators.

AD

AD

The convention center hall that just months ago featured high-end cars for the annual auto show has been converted to a medical surge site with stand-alone rooms with beds, tablets and local artwork prints on the walls, open-air nurses stations and shower facilities.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) called the facility, which was a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city’s “insurance policy” against a potential surge of cases that has yet to come. City hospitals have about 2,500 beds, but have been using fewer than 2,000 after canceling elective procedures and with social distancing measures that have resulted in fewer coronavirus infections than expected.

Hospitals have nevertheless added another 1,000 beds their campuses, in addition to the convention center setup.

AD

New data released Monday by city health officials show covid-19 hospitalizations peaking at 477 in late April and trending downward since then.

AD

The convention center, staffed by personnel fromo MedStar Health, would be used as a last resort if cases surge and peak later this month, and hospitals are overwhelmed and need to shift to treating the most sick.

Officials said it cost about $50 million to set up the convention center and six treatment pods at the publicly owned United Medical Center hospital. With no conventions planned at the center in the near future, Bowser said the city will use the overflow center “as long as we need it.”

In Virginia, officials said they are building a staff of more than 1,000 contact tracers to investigate anyone who an infected person once restrictions begin to lift.

AD

People who have been exposed to the coronavirus would then be urged to isolate until they can learn if they have been infected as well.

The state now has about 600 contact tracers available — enough for the state as a whole if Northern Virginia is held out of the reopening slated to begin on Friday, said Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff.

Northam said he would urge people from Northern Virginia not to travel into the rest of the state after Friday, to avoid bringing the infection with them. Such a recommendation would not be mandatory, he added.

AD

“We’re not restricting them from traveling elsewhere,” Northam said. “We would certainly encourage them to maintain the same guidelines we’ve been taking all along,” such as staying at home, washing hands and social distancing.

AD

He said Virginia has been working closely with Maryland and the District to keep policies consistent. “That whole area is so dense, they’re all kind of sharing the same challenges that we are. A lot of that went into the decision-making,” Northam said.

His plan for reopening drew criticism from some business leaders, however.

In a letter to the governor, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association said it was “troubled” by his decision to only allow outdoor dining as part of the Phase 1 reopening set to begin on Friday.

“Virginia restaurants who do not currently offer outdoor dining are certainly the ‘losers’ in the first phase of reopening,” according to the letter, which also criticized his decision not to reopen the state’s beaches.

AD

AD

Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.

gregory.schneider@washpost.com