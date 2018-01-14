President Trump called newly inaugurated Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) on Sunday to congratulate him on taking office, the White House said.

Trump and Northam committed to working together closely on many issues, including support of the military, the White House said.

“They talked about the defense industry and its importance to Virginia’s economy,” said Northam’s press secretary Ofirah Yheskel.

Northam, who was inaugurated Saturday in Richmond, has served in the Army as a medical officer. In addition, Virginia is home to major defense installations. During the Virginia primary campaign Northam called Trump a “narcissistic maniac” but later said he would cooperate with the president.

“If Donald Trump is helping Virginia, I’ll work with him,” Northam said in a commercial that ran during the general election campaign.

Democratic resistance to Trump helped spark Northam’s November win over Ed Gillespie.

Gillespie did not campaign with Trump, but his campaign employed rhetoric described by political analysts as reminiscent of racially-charged, culture-war tinged assertions made by Trump.

Analysts pointed to Gillespie’s defense of Confderate memorials and vilification of Central American gangs in stark advertising that seemed similar to footage from horror movies. Although no National Football League games are played in Virginia, Gillespie denounced the kneeling protests of some NFL players, many of them African-American.

When the votes came in, Tom Davis, a former Republican member of Congress from Northern Virginia, called the outcome a thumping. He said urban voters flocked to the polls to send the GOP a message.

Trump himself declined in a Tweet to regard Northam’s victory as a repudiation. He said Gillespie had “worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for.”

Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.