Northam said the declaration means emergency responders can get supplies and equipment where they expect to need them most before the storm hits. Northam, who leaves office Saturday, and emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call Friday morning with incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his team. Youngkin’s inauguration is set for noon Saturday.
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with power outages and debris removal after two winter storms last week and this weekend’s storm is expected to bring more downed trees, outages, and difficult travel conditions, officials said.