Heavy rainfall has already caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Northam’s office said in a news release. Further impacts were expected to be felt particularly along the Interstate-81 and Interstate-66 corridors.
More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph (240 kph) winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.
At least four deaths have been reported in those states, a total that was expected to rise.