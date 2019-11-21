The firm, Omega Protein, harvests menhaden to make fish-oil supplements and other products. The firm defied catch limits in the bay set by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. The commission is also asking Ross to intervene.
Omega Protein has said that menhaden aren’t being overfished and that the commission’s harvest cap lacks scientific justification.
