RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed a new boss of the state’s juvenile justice department.

Northam announced Tuesday that he was appointing Valerie Boykin, a current deputy director, as the department head. Boykin is from Suffolk and first joined the agency in 1980 as a probation officer.

Northam said the Department of Juvenile Justice Director Andrew Block was stepping down next month after five years leading the agency.

The department overseas juvenile probation offices and operates the state-operated Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County. The department has about 5,000 youth under some kind of supervision.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.