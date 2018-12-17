RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is asking state lawmakers for an extra $21.6 million for affordable housing and to help tenants facing eviction.

The Democratic governor highlighted parts of his forthcoming budget plans on Monday. He’ll present his full budget to the GOP-led General Assembly on Tuesday.

Northam wants to put $19 million in the state’s Housing Trust Fund, which is used to expand the supply of affordable housing. He’s also pushing to add $2.6 million to provide legal assistance to tenants facing eviction. The governor said several localities in Virginia have some of the highest eviction rates in the country.

Northam also proposed about $20 million in new spending to help Virginians pay for rent and tuition at public and private colleges and universities.

