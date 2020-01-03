He wants to do away with criminal charges for people caught possessing marijuana and instead implement a $50 fine. Northam also wants to raise state’s felony theft threshold from $500 to $1,000 and reducing the number of crimes whose punishments include driver’s license suspensions.

The 2020 legislative session starts next week. Democrats are set to have complete control of the Statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.

Northam’s proposal is likely to face pushback from Republicans, who have pointed to the state’s low crime and recidivism rates as proof that the current criminal justice system is working.

