“I’m much more about carrots than I am about sticks,” Northam said. “Hopefully we get to the point where we don’t have to do a lot of enforcement.”
Several other states and cities have ordered restaurants and bars to close, which Northam said he did not favor. He said Virginians get about half their meals from restaurants and an outright ban would be harmful.
Northam said he was also ordering the temporary closure of Department of Motor Vehicle offices around the state.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Virginia had 67 cases of the virus, including one that is the first known instance at a long-term care facility.
