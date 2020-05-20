Medicaid is a publicly funded health care program whose costs are shared by the federal and state governments. Expanding Medicaid to low-income, able-bodied adults was a key part of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul and is one of Northam’s top legislative achievements.
Northam said that thousands of adults enrolled in Medicaid have received treatment for underlying conditions that have proved fatal during the pandemic, including high blood pressure and diabetes.
The governor also announced he had vetoed legislation passed with broad support earlier this year that would have allowed associations to provide health insurance to self-employed members. Northam said the bills would have increased insurance costs for sicker Virginians.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.