Northam (D) made the announcement as Virginia reported a second straight day of spikes in new cases, driven by big numbers in the populous D.C. suburbs. He also announced a new policy requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when they go inside businesses or offices or other public places, tightening what had been simply a suggestion.

“The virus clearly is still here, but overall the numbers are trending in the right direction,” Northam said. Later, he added: “Just because you can open doesn’t mean that you have to open.”

The seemingly contradictory moves and statements highlighted the confusing nature of efforts to both fight the pandemic and begin reopening the economy in the nation’s capital region, which has been particularly hard-hit.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), like Northam, moved much of his state into “phase one” of reopening May 15, while D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has yet to loosen restrictions but is expected to address a timeline on Wednesday.

Both Hogan and Northam exempted the D.C. suburbs from reopening because of the heavy concentration of infections there — with Hogan drawing criticism for leaving it up to local leaders to decide when to move forward.

Howard County officials said Tuesday that they will move into phase one reopening at the end of the week, while authorities in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have not set a date. Baltimore City announced it would permit nonessential stores to offer curbside retail starting Wednesday.

In Howard, retail stores, barber shops and beauty salons can reopen Friday at 50 percent capacity, county executive Calvin Ball (D) said. Houses of worship will be able to hold outdoor services with up to 250 people. Indoor services are still limited to 10 people.

Northam said leaders of the capital region “want to be consistent,” but noted that “each area obviously has their own challenges.” His announcement about Northern Virginia marks the first step toward reopening a region that the lead coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force on Friday singled out as having some of the worst infection rates in the country.

The raw numbers continued to climb over the Memorial Day weekend.

Virginia reported 28 deaths and 1,615 new infections on Tuesday, marking the second day in a row that the state has posted record increases in new cases. A majority of the new infections were in Northern Virginia, with Prince William County reporting a county record of 290 new cases and Fairfax adding 357 new infections — its third-highest single-day jump since the outbreak began.

The spike increased the commonwealth’s seven-day average for new cases to 1,028 — 101 more than the previous peak of 927, logged in mid-May. The seven-day average for daily fatalities also increased over the past week, although new hospitalizations declined.

Health officials say the numbers are up because the state is increasing its volume of testing, reaching an average of about 8,000 tests per day this week. The percent of all tests that come back positive has trended downward — a key metric Northam says he is following in deciding when to loosen restrictions.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised states to look for a 14-day decline in the percent of positive tests. Virginia officials are tracking that through a seven-day moving average. Occasional spikes in raw numbers — such as those recorded Monday and Tuesday — will not alter their outlook if the overall trend continues downward, officials said.

In recent weeks, nearly a quarter of all tests in Northern Virginia came back positive, while only about one in 10 was positive in other parts of the state. Northern Virginia’s positivity rate has declined from a high of more than 35 percent in late April to 21.5 percent on May 22.

Northam’s administration has ramped up testing in the area, with several one-day clinics offering tests to residents who have not shown symptoms or obtained a doctor’s referral. All 1,000 available tests at the Barcroft Fitness and Recreation Center in Arlington Tuesday were claimed several hours before the clinic was set to close.

Health experts, however. have warned against localities putting too much emphasis on percent positivity when deciding whether to loosen restrictions. “Positivity is not a perfect measure,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

The statistic can be skewed depending on how many people are being tested and where they live. Testing only the sickest people will miss a whole segment who might not have bad symptoms, Nuzzo said. But testing anyone who shows up can also present an unbalanced picture.

Most epidemiologists recommend cities hold off from reopening until they have seen two weeks of five percent positivity or less.

In a joint letter to Northam on Monday, the elected leaders of 10 Northern Virginia counties, cities and towns said that four out of six of the state’s metrics for entering into a phase one reopening have been met: 14 days of consistent declines in positivity and new hospitalizations; increased testing; and adequate hospital capacity.

They noted that the region is close to achieving the remaining two metrics — adequate personal protective equipment and increased contact tracing.

“As far as meeting the metrics, I’m cautiously optimistic that we can go ahead and move forward,” said Libby Garvey (D), chair of the Arlington County Board, preparing for a board meeting where the county would decide how restaurants can reopen. “I’m pretty confident that we’re doing well here in Arlington.”

The letter said that “if the data supports it,” the region should also join the state when it enters into phase two of Northam’s plan for reopening — in which more nonessential businesses will be allowed to operate, the limit on group gatherings will expand to 50 from 10 and only residents who are more vulnerable to covid-19 will be asked to stay at home.

Northam has said he will consider moving to the second phase as soon as this weekend, two weeks after entering phase one. But he said Tuesday that there was not yet enough data to discuss it.

Two other parts of the state have joined Northern Virginia in delaying reopening. Local officials in rural Accomack County, which has suffered a severe outbreak at poultry processing plants, also have signaled that they are ready to move into phase one on Friday, Northam said. But the city of Richmond remains under tighter restrictions and will decide its timing later in the week, he said.

Northam’s move to begin reopening even the hardest-hit parts of the state came along with a tighter restriction on wearing face coverings in enclosed public places. Though he had hinted last week that such an order was coming, Northam himself violated the spirit of the policy over the weekend when he was photographed mingling with visitors in Virginia Beach without wearing a mask.

“I was not prepared, because my mask was in the car,” he said Tuesday, following several days of intense criticism on social media. “I take full responsibility. People held me accountable, and I appreciate that. We’re all forming new habits and routines and we’re all adjusting to this new normal.”

He said the mask requirement will not carry a criminal penalty but will be enforced by the state health department, though it was unclear what tools health officials would have to target individual violators. Northam said he would like the General Assembly to consider creating a civil penalty for violations at an expected special session over the summer.

The pandemic’s toll was not as severe in other parts of the capital region on Tuesday. D.C. reported 109 new cases, slightly below its seven-day average of 129, and — for the first time in 49 days — no new covid-19 deaths.

Maryland reported 535 new cases, its lowest number in more than a month. It also added 31 new deaths, which brought its seven-day average for daily fatalities to 39. The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased from 1,279 to 1,315, ending nine consecutive days of decreases.