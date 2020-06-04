“I strongly believe that we have to confront where we’ve been in order to shape where we’re going. … In Virginia, we have set high ideals about freedom and equality but we have fallen short of many of them.”

The announcement followed six days of mass demonstrations in Richmond, the onetime capital of the Confederacy, with thousands marching to protest police brutality against African Americans.

Robert E. Lee IV, a great-great-great-great-nephew of the general who has advocated for years for the statue’s removal, attended Northam’s news conference.

“The fabric of our nation is really at risk, and I choose to be on the right side of history, unlike the side my uncle was on,” he said.

The 14-foot statue of Lee, atop a nearly 50-foot base, has been the emotional core of Richmond since it was unveiled in 1890, first as an icon of the Lost Cause of the Confederacy, then as the anchor of the city’s grandest residential district and finally as a passionately debated symbol of racial division.

Word that it would be removed set off jubilant roars among thousands gathered at the foot of the edifice Wednesday evening for a sixth straight day of marches protesting police brutality against African Americans.

Lee is the only one of the five Confederate figures along Monument that is owned by the state.

Northam has supported removal since the deadly Unite the Right white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, but he had long deferred to local sentiment. Previous state law also made it unclear whether the governor had authority to remove a war memorial.

This year’s General Assembly passed, and Northam signed, a law that allows localities to decide whether to take down monuments on city property. Northam appears to have authority to act under the new law as well.

“Lee himself didn’t want a monument but Virginia built one anyway,” Northam said Thursday morning. He said that while much policy has been enacted in Virginia to chip away at systemic racism, the presence of Confederate statues in prominent places in could undermine that progress.

“Symbols matter, too, and Virginia has never been willing to deal with symbols. Until now,” Northam said. “It was wrong then and it’s wrong now, so we’re taking it down.”

The Richmond City Council has fallen just shy of enough votes to seek removal of the four other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue that are on municipal property.

