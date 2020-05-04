“Everything you have done has truly made a difference — we flattened the curve [of infections] and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed,” Northam said. “I am keenly aware that it has come with a tremendous cost. Now we can start to move into a new phase of our response.”

Neither Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) nor D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) have said they are close to rolling back restrictions. But a top aide to Northam said Monday that the three leaders discussed a possible start to that process on May 15 during a conference call last week. Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer said Northam, Hogan and Bowser will all speak again Tuesday.

Virginia officials have also been discussing reopening plans with leaders in Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee and Delaware, Mercer said.

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 67 new covid-19 deaths on Monday as case numbers exceeded 50,000 for the first time. Per capita deaths are far higher in the District and Maryland — 38 and 22 per 100,000 residents, respectively, compared to 8.1 per 100,000 in Virginia.

“Each state has their own situation, their own challenges,” Northam said. “As you know, Maryland, Washington and specifically Northern Virginia are in very densely populated areas, so we do communicate. We’re probably not going to do everything on the exact day but we’re working as close as we can.”

A spokesman for Hogan said he had no update on when Maryland might lift restrictions. The governor has said he was targeting early May, but is closely watching metrics including hospitalizations and ICU bed. Hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Monday after three days of small declines; ICU bed use has remained flat.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) expects to hear recommendations next week from an advisory group on how to reopen the city. But the city has not seen sustained decreases in new cases and the rate of residents testing positive needed to reopen.

The order that closed most nonessential businesses in Virginia was set to expire Friday, but Northam said he would extend the order one more week to ensure that current favorable trends hold. He has let stand a stay-at-home order that expires June 10.

But after May 14, Northam said Monday, the state could begin a cautious reopening of some businesses under managed conditions.

That would mean that people could resume going to get haircuts, he said, “but you’ll need an appointment and you’ll see new safety measures in the salon.” Restaurants would have to use less seating so patrons can stay farther apart, and staff would wear face coverings and conduct more cleaning.

Retailers and gyms would have to allow fewer people into their facilities, with more cleaning requirements.

This phase of reemergence should last about three weeks, Northam said, before the state would consider moving to another degree of slightly more permissive conditions.

Northam allowed doctors, dentists and veterinarians to resume elective procedures last Friday, the first step in the greater capital region toward loosening of restrictions that have wreaked havoc on the economy.

Republicans who had generally supported Northam’s managing of the crisis have clamored for a resumption of business. The pandemic is expected to cost the state some $3 billion in expenses and lost revenue over the rest of this fiscal year and the next two.

“Governor Northam still needs to be held accountable,” Republican Party of Virginia chairman Jack Wilson said in an emailed statement. “Virginians have suffered. Every day that goes by under Northam’s inept leadership is another day tacked on to an already interminable lock-down. It’s time to reopen Virginia.”

Republicans representing rural parts of the state that have seen relatively few coronavirus infections have suggested reopening businesses in their areas first, but Northam said Monday that the state should act in a unified way.

“I have made the decision to go into phase one — unless something drastically changes — next Friday, and we’ll do that together,” he said.

State health commissioner Norm Oliver said the state expects the number of new cases to continue to rise once restrictions are eased. His department aims to hire 1,000 contact tracers to help track down anyone who came into contact with each infected person, and other staffers to help ensure that people who have been exposed will go into quarantine.

Tracing, isolating and imposing new conditions on businesses will require a “new industry” of health workers who are essential to helping society reopen, Oliver said. Northam said the state will not be truly safe until scientists develop a vaccine against covid-19, a process that he said could be done by the end of the year or take as long as two years.

In Maryland, Hogan has made widespread testing a cornerstone of his plan to lift social distancing requirements and reopen the state’s economy. His goal is to increase capacity to 10,000 tests per day; as of last week state-directed labs were working to ramp up to 2,200 per day.

Despite Hogan’s high-profile acquisition of 500,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea, insufficient medical and lab supplies has limited how widely they can be deployed.

For now, Hogan has focused on tamping down hotspots and testing all nursing home residents and workers, as well as making sure medical and public safety workers have access to tests.

The state opened the first drive-through coronavirus testing facility at a vehicle emissions testing site in Western Maryland on Monday, bringing the number of such sites statewide to eight. Only patients who are both symptomatic and have underlying conditions that put them at high risk of coronavirus complications are eligible to be tested.

In the District, Bowser said she was optimistic that the city is on track to hit goals for hospital capacity and protective gear for health care workers, but cautioned that the city health department — not business interests — will drive decisions about next steps.

“When people ask us or ask you, ‘Are we any closer to being able to reopen?’, a good question is, ‘Are we doing everything we can to limit our travel to essential trips and following the guidelines?” Bowser said at her news conference.

The city continues to face stark disparities in cases of infection, officials said Monday. .

The disproportionate impact on African Americans — who make up 46 percent of the city but nearly 80 percent of covid-19 fatalities — has drawn the most attention.

But LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the D.C. Health department, said the per capita infection rates have been worse among Latinos and Hispanic residents, and the heavily Latino Columbia Heights neighborhood has become among the hardest hit.

The city has seen about 1,200 infections per 100,000 Latino and Hispanic residents. That compares to about 820 cases per 100,000 for black residents and 175 cases per 100,000 for white residents. Latinos also have also been disproportionately affected in Virginia’s Fairfax County, making up 55 percent of 4,615 cases.

Nesbitt said the share of D.C. cases linked to congregant settings such as nursing homes has declined from nearly a third in mid-April to about 16 percent.

As of Monday, D.C. hospitals reported 447 covid-19 patients, with 130 in intensive care and 91 on ventilators. That’s a slight increase from last Monday, when 435 were hospitalized, with 124 in intensive care units and 84 on ventilators.

“This virus has not left the District,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “We need to be mindful that we can only contain the virus if we don’t spread it to one another.”

D.C. reported seven new covid-19 deaths Monday, for a total toll of 258. It also added 154 cases, down from 219 on Sunday.

Maryland added 36 new deaths and 946 new infections, with more than half of those positive tests located in the D.C. suburbs.

Virginia added 24 new deaths — the lowest number in six days — and 821 new infections.



The D.C. Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on emergency covid-19 legislation that would cap fees charged by meal delivery services, require landlords to offer payment plans and force insurers to pay business interruption claims.