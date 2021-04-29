Mask use is still required indoors and outdoors at large crowded events like concerts, sporting events, and graduation ceremonies, Northam’s office said in a news release.
The Democratic governor also revised his executive order governing pandemic-related restrictions to allow up to 1,000 spectators for outdoor recreational sports, effective immediately.
The move advances by two weeks a change that was scheduled to go into effect on May 15.
Northam has previously said he expects to be able to roll back the state’s remaining capacity limits in mid-June as long as Virginia’s virus-related metrics remain stable and vaccination progress continues.