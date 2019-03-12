RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has vetoed legislation that would make it easier for nonresidents to get concealed handgun carry permits.

The bill narrowly passed the GOP-controlled General Assembly, but Northam signed the veto on Tuesday.

The bill would have required state police to issue a temporary permit 90 days after receiving an application unless police determined the applicant was disqualified. Under current law, nonresidents can apply for a five-year concealed carry permit.

Northam, a Democrat, is a strong advocate for greater gun control laws. Republican supporters of the bill are unlikely to get enough support to override the governor’s veto.

