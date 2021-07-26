“This investment will help families, educators, and students feel more confident about the quality of the air they breathe as we return to in-person learning five days a week this fall,” Northam said.
The governor, alongside Democratic legislative leaders, has slowly been rolling out his proposals for how to divvy up the state’s $4.3 billion portion of American Rescue Plan funding. Lawmakers will meet next month for a special session to allocate the money.
Northam has previously called for investing $700 million to expand broadband infrastructure and $353 million in relief for small businesses and hard-hit industries like tourism.
Under Monday’s proposal, the state’s portion of the air quality project funding would be allocated based on school divisions’ average daily membership, his office said in a news release.
More spending proposals are expected to be unveiled this week.